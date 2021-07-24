Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

KMPR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.39 on Thursday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Kemper by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kemper by 12.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kemper by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

