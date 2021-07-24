KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 761.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

