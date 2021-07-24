KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $5,069.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,983 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

