Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIN. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of KIN stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 in the last three months. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

