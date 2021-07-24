KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 23,702 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

