Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Position Increased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Knowles worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

