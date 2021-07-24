KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNYJY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.28. 5,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.