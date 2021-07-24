KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.