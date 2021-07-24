Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

