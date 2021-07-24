Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 213.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kopin were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $632.61 million, a P/E ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Kopin Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.