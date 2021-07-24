Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $639.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Koppers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Koppers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.