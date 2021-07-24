KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSRYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Shares of KSRYY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.23. 9,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,581. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.