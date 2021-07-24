Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.59. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 83,508 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

