Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA) Insider Timothy Hogan Buys 400,000 Shares of Stock

Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA) insider Timothy Hogan acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

About Krakatoa Resources

Krakatoa Resources Limited acquires and develops resource based projects in Western Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, and rare earth metals. The company holds interests in the Belgravia Project that covers an area of 80km2 located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales; Turon Project, which covers an area of 120km2 located in the Hill End Synclinorial Zone, New South Wales; the Rand Project that covers an area of 580km2 located in New South Wales; and the Mt Clere Rare Earth project covering an area of 1,153km2 located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

