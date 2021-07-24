Kuverit Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $332,561.56 and $2.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00860606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00142219 BTC.

About Kuverit

KUV is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,407,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

