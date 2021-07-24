Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $813.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

