Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $220.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.51. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

