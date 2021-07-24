Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.99. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.