Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LW opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.99. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
