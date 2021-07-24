Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $442.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

