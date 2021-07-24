Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.11 Million

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $220.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $110.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $973.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $56.38 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

