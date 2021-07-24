Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,145. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $153.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

