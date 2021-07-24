Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGRVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

LGRVF stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. Legrand has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

