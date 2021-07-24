Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.81.

Shares of LSI opened at $115.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $116.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

