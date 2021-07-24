Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Lithia Motors worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.17.

LAD opened at $379.74 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

