LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.95. 326,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in LivaNova by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $63,566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 148.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

