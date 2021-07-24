Logitech International (LOGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOGI opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.07. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

