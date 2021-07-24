Logos Global Management LP Makes New $9.26 Million Investment in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,264,000. Vincerx Pharma comprises about 0.9% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 60,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,416. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

