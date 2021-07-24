Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.74

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $914.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.98 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

