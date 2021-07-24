Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,474,000 after acquiring an additional 97,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,196. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.