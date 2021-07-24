Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $109,000 Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MBIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MBIA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MBIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MBIA by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

