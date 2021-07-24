Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $256,000 Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 408,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 319,357 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $4,663,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 239,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.04. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

