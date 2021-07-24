Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM opened at $36.91 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

