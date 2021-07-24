Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,792 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.22% of CDK Global worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CDK Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

