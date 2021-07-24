Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $8.11 Million Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,766 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PROG were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,541,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,946,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,005,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PRG opened at $44.15 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several brokerages have commented on PRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
