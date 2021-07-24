Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $8.11 Million Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,766 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PROG were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,541,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,946,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,005,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $44.15 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

