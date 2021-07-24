Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

