Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,511 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

