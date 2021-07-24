Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,460 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

