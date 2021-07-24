Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 31,299 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,299 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

