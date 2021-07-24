Loungers’ (LGRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Loungers from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LON LGRS opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £284.59 million and a PE ratio of -25.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

