Lpwm LLC Acquires 3,136 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 23.1% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $17,865,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $14,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,490,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.03. 927,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $73.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

