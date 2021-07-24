Lpwm LLC Invests $208,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.65. 1,220,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,261. The company has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $318.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

