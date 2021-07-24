Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 108.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 572,300 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 0.33% of Lyft worth $69,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Lyft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $181,898,000 after purchasing an additional 621,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 2,730,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $960,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,051 shares of company stock worth $10,830,870 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

