Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

LYRA opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.