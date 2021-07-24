MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is $1.45. MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MGNX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 242,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

