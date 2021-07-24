Man Group plc Acquires 10,264 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.