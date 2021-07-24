Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AEO opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

