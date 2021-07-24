Man Group plc Sells 76,701 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,701 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $52.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

