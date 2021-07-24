Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Trading Down 20.4%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) shares were down 20.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.55. Approximately 47,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 792% from the average daily volume of 5,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Man Wah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.31.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

