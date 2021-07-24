Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

LOAN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 54,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,825. The company has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

