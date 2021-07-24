MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.400-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.80.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

